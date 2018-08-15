News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 15, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

A Lafayette woman was arrested and charged with simple arson after she allegedly set her boyfriend's house on fire. Officials say the fire stemmed form a domestic dispute.

A 19-year-old Jennings man has pleaded guilty to killing his grandfather and another man. Parker Gary has been sentenced to 55 years in prison on two manslaughter charges.

Neighbors are still looking for answers from the companies who dug and broke a water line in a Lafayette neighborhood. Representatives from AT&T and Gulfgate did not show up to the follow up meeting Monday.

Classes at N.P. Moss Prepatory School have been moved to Lerosen Elementary School permanently due to a flea infestation. N.P. Moss students will not have school today or tomorrow.

Experts on the oil and gas industry say it's slowly but surely coming back. As the U.S. is producing more oil than it has in years, and they're seeing a positive trend. But there still are some challenges with some investments not being in South Louisiana.

Louisiana's first medical marijuana crop will take longer than expected to reach patients. The initial harvest was slated for September, it has now been pushed back to November.

15-year-old Lafayette Homeschool student, Gracie Petry, is making 'smile packs' for children in Mexico. The packages contain essential oral hygiene items. Anyone interested in donating items can send them to 2900 Moss Street Suite D.

The 2018 Delcambre Shrimp Festival, which kicks off tonight and runs until Sunday. The 5 day festival always brings good food, live music and family-friendly fun to Delcambre.

A very warm and very humid morning with temps in the 70s for most of Acadiana. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 90's along with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. The heat index will be around 102-108°.