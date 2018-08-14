News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 14, 2018

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Here are some of today's headlines you should know before heading out the door:

After public tragedies and natural disasters, people want to help in any way possible, but you should beware of donating to scammers...whether it be online or in person.

Since the Historic Flood of 2018, Youngsville has cleaned the existing drainage systems to ensure they are working as designed. They've increased their drainage standards for new development in the city. And they've pursued funding for drainage components identified in Youngsville's 2015 master plan.

The state expects to spend $649 million on homeowner rebuilding aid after the 2016 floods, only about half the money Congress set aside.

Evangeline Parish Schools have implemented walk through metal detectors at every parish school. The addition comes after multiple shooting threats to schools last year.

The city of Delcambre will begin installing new water meters and new pipes in the city next month. It's a project that has been in the works for about 12 years and will cost about $3.7 million says the mayor. She says the city will be coving the cost of the meters and the new pipes with grants from the USDA and Louisiana Department of Health. The project should take about a year.

The Diocese of Lafayette is celebrating its centennial with its historical eucharistic boat procession along the Vermilion River. The boats departs at 10:00 a.m. at the boat landing in Abbeville.

The Jeanerette Board of Alderman renamed the Jeanerette Police Station, the Juandre Gilliam Law Enforcement Center. Officer Gilliam was killed in the line of duty in 2015.

Halliburton is hiring over 500 positions nation wide, with about 20 up for grab right here in Acadiana.

A very warm and very humid morning with temps in the 70s for most of Acadiana. Skies will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 90's along with a few showers and storms during the afternoon. The heat index will be around 102-108°.