News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery takes part in Stars of Style social

The 78th Sugar Cane Festival is only three months away and organizers are gearing up for the big event.

Friday night, the Stars of Style, a major fundraiser for the festival, were treated to a meet and greet.

The 2019 participants are helping to raise funds to support not only the festival but area sugarcane farmers, some who are celebrating more than three generations of farming an industry that has made and continues to have a huge economic impact in Acadiana.

News Ten Anchor Darla Montgomery is among this year's participants in the big fashion show Saturday, July 20th at Cypress Bayou Casino.

You can vote for her to become the Top of the Crop here.

