NEW TORNADO WATCH includes all of Acadiana through the morning

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for all of Acadiana through 10am this morning. A line of storms is continuing to progress through the area and embedded rotations have continued to develop within this line. A TORNADO WATCH means that the atmosphere is conducive for the development of tornadoes. Stick with KLFY for the latest information through the morning hours.

