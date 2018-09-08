New tiny tots grocery store exhibit at Children's Museum encourages kids to explore and interact Video

There's a new Super 1 Foods in town, and it isn't where you would expect. News Ten Katie Easter was at the ribbon cutting for the unique location.

Early Saturday morning a kids edition of Super 1 Foods opened at the Children's Museum of Acadiana.

The pint size grocery store has been around for 22 years, but as the museum directors explains, it was time for a new look.

"Were super excited for them. Its the most beloved exhibit and has been for 22 years. It just looks great.

The grocery store gives children an opportunity to play as well as learn.

"Ther grocery store teaches them about simple math, products, economics, a good way to give to the little people."

It gives the children the opportunity to be on both sides. They get to play as th clerk and the consumer."

The young visitors enjoyed the newly renovated exhigit.

"I love it. I could shop all day."

In Lafayette, Katie Easter, KLFY News 10.



