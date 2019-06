Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Another business has set up shop in the North side of Lafayette.

A grand opening was held tonight at S.T.E.P. Swimwear.

The new business is inside the Northgate Mall.

It's a bathing suit shop with swimwear for the whole family.

