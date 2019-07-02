Live Now
New St. Martinville Budget Approved allowing Police Pay Raise; New Patrol Units

by: KLFY Newsroom

The St. Martinville city council approved the 2019 and 2020 budget at last night’s council meeting. According to police chief Ricky Martin, the new budget for the police department includes a fleet lease of new patrol vehicles, a 12% pay increase for all department staff, and the addition of two new patrol officer positions.

The new starting pay at the police department is over $41,000 dollars. Chief Martin says they’ve also obtained new body cameras, radios, and are currently working on a taser program.

He says these improvements will make it easier to hire new experienced officers.

