New Sears Outlet store opens in Lafayette

Sears Hometown and Outlet Store Inc opened its newest Louisiana Sears Outlet Store on August 2 at 2001 NW Evangeline Thruway, Suite 200, in Lafayette.

According to a press release, The Lafayette location marks the first opening of a new Sears Outlet Store this year and the 15 [th] opening of a new store across all of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores formats.

Unlike most retail concepts, Sears Outlet Stores combine the value, selection and services associated with larger retail stores but are owned and operated by a member of the local community.

“We’re excited to serve the Lafayette and surrounding community with top quality products at a reasonable price,” said District Manager Chad Dixon. “The new location will offer a highly trained team to ensure our customers experience exceptional service with great products and an individualized shoppingexperience.”

Each Sears Outlet Store, on average, offers shoppers more than 16,000 square feet of retail space stocked with hundreds of items marked significantly lower than manufacturers’ suggested retail prices. Sears Outlet provides customers in-store and online access to new, one-of-a-kind, discontinued, reconditioned, overstocked, and cosmetically blemished products across a broad assortment of merchandise categories–including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, mattresses, sporting goods and tools.

Sears Outlet reconditioned merchandise undergoes a stringent testing process and, when necessary, have cosmetic parts replaced and/or repaired before becoming approved to be an Outlet Certified item. Customers purchasing a Certified Appliance or other item from a Sears Outlet Store should expect significant discounts off the original retail price, a fully functional and operational unit, and the assurance that the unit still meets Sears quality standards as the nation’s leading retailer of appliances and appliance-related products. Customers also benefit from delivery and installation services offered by Sears Outlet.

The Sears Outlet Store in Lafayette can be reached at 337-234-0018, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more about Sears Outlet Stores, visit http://www.searsoutlet.com/.