New school security measures could be coming to all Vermilion Parish High Schools.

The Abbeville Rotary Club is working with the Vermilion Parish School Board to make that happen.

North Vermilion High School Principal Tommy Byler, said, “The safety and security of our students in our schools are always going to be first priority. That’s one of the nationwide things that people are looking into so anything that we can do to get our campuses more secure is obviously a plus.”

Kaplan High is the pilot school where the new security system is already installed.

The Abbeville Rotary Club and the school board have partnered financially to try to bring that same security system to the other four high schools… North Vermilion, Erath, Abbeville, and Gueydan.

“Our initial cost on where we were looking at our first bid, we got was somewhere between 35- $40,000, so it’s roughly about $10,000 per school,” added 2018-2019 President Rob Roy with the Abbeville Rotary Club.

The Abbeville Rotary Club will soon host an annual event and this year, the funds raised will go to those security improvements.

“What’s going to happen is each teacher at each school is going to have a key fab, so basically the doors are going to stay locked in the front,” explained Roy. “The secretary at each school is going to have a monitor that they can actually see who’s outside and basically communicate with them.”

According to Roy, the Abbeville Rotary Club and the Vermilion Parish School Board will split the initial cost of the front door security systems of the high schools which is phase one for the school board.

For more information on the Abbeville Rotary Club’s event to help raise the money, click here.