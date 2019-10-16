New safety app aims to protect against online predators

Online predators are becoming more clever with technology to target unsuspecting children.

Now there’s an app that is fighting back.

“If you have a child who is 12, 13, or 14, a vulnerable age, this is ready made for you,” says St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne.

Safe Virtual Neighborhood is a new app that can watch and monitor children’s phone calls, texts and social media activity on their smart phones.

Sheriff Champagne adds, “With this new product, we are convinced and assured and believe we will make children safer around Louisiana and the country.”

Here’s how the app works:

Parents and guardians download the app onto their child’s smartphone.

The app, then, monitors and scans all phone calls, emails, texts, and social media activity on the phone.

If a registered sex offender makes contact with the child, the parent or guardian is immediately alerted.

From there, parents are asked to contact local law enforcement and talk to their child about phone safety.

Sheriff Champagne states, “The sheriff will be automatically alerted. All of us have designated people with sex offenders, the registry system, monitoring stuff, that will immediately start an investigation to see who is contacting the kid. We are available to get subpoenas to find out who is doing it.”