New's Ten Morning Rush; November 8,2018

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - 13 people are dead, including a sheriff's sergeant and the gunman, after a shooting inside a crowded Southern California bar late Wednesday.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office along with the school board, says that by having school resource officers at every school, it's decreased threats tremendously. In the coming weeks, they will also be releasing a 'student protect app,' for anyone to submit tips

A race for alderman in Acadia Parish resulted in an exact tie with the two candidates getting the same number of votes. Nelson "Kim" Cormier and Joy Daigle each received 145 votes of the total 290 in the Town of Church Point

In order for a candidate to request a vote recount from Tuesday's election a written request must be given to the Clerk of Court by Friday 4:30 pm.

Representatives from FEMA as well as the state gathered in Youngsville Wednesday to answer questions about revised Lafayette parish flood maps. Any property owner that pays a mortgage in the new flood zone areas will be required to buy flood insurance by December 21st 2018.

Governor John Bel Edwards is going to be in the hub city today. He'll speak at a student leadership conference and attend a groundbreaking ceremony at the airport

One Loureaville man is putting the old/vacant Loureaville elementary school to good use. He's taking everyone back to 'the old school' by transforming it into an entertainment and event venue.

The New Orleans Saints signed free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant to their roster. Many Saints players feel he can help move the team to another level

