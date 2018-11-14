New's Ten Morning Rush; November 14, 2018
- LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) -
- The death toll has risen to 48 in the Northern California camp fire. Two peopled died in the Woolsey fire in Southern California. Fire crews continue to fight fires as the dry weather and the winds keep pushing the fires into new territory.
- Another town hall meeting will be held tonight to inform folks about the Fire Protection tax, placed on the December 8th ballot. Tonight's meeting will be at Judice Fire Station.
- Members of the various law enforcement agencies within Lafayette Parish, came together for a dialogue with residents, on building trust within the local community. The event was called Law Enforcement and Us and was put on by the Lafayette NAACP chapter
- The early voting site in downtown Lafayette is getting an upgrade to be more handicap accessible. The tax assessor's office is in the building. He says its a project that's long overdue
- . Cyber criminals are getting smarter and savvier. The latest trend is called "spear phishing." Scammers send an email or call you claiming to be a legitimate financial institution or business. It's not legitimate, it's a scam.