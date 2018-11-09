New's Ten Morning Rush Headlines; November 9, 2018
- We have breaking news, police are on the scene of an active shooter situation at a high school in Pender County North Carolina. We'll continue to follow this story throughout the morning.
- Investigators are searching for the reason why 28 year old Ian Long opened fire on a California bar, killing twelve people, including a Sheriff's deputy. A vigil was held last night in Thousand Oaks for those killed.
- Franklin Police are still searching for Darrell Harris, also known as Chris Lemon. He's wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
- Vermilion Parish School District ranks number four out of 71 districts in the State of Louisiana. Superintendent Jerome Puyau congratulates the entire staff on achieving the highest district ranking ever
- Acadiana has been seeing rain almost everyday and it's causing problems for local Sugarcane farmers. Sugarcane tonnage this year will be high but farmers are concerned about recoverable sugar amounts and the added costs that come from muddy conditions, like repairing equipment.
- Moncus Park will host a Veterans Day Celebration Saturday at the Cajundome Convention Center. It kicks off at 7 pm. admission is $20 dollars.
- The Ragin Cajun football team will play in their military appreciation game this weekend. Fans are encouraged to wear black to honor veterans and active military members. The game kicks off at 4 pm.
- Tonight's Downtown Alive will be a bit different... Organizers are moving the concert indoors at Rock n' Bowl in Downtown Lafayette. The event will still be free to attend.
