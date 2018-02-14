New roundabouts being built at I-10 Henderson exit

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY) – The DOTD is building two roundabouts at the Henderson exit — one north of I-10 and one south of I-10.

Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette said the work has been slowed by the cold and rainy weather. He hopes the finished interchange will be welcoming to travelers and tourists.

“I mean if it’s not appealing most people will not stop at those areas. I don’t blame them,” Collette said. “When I travel the interstate I try to choose a pretty decent exit, not something that’s trash or tall grass. People are scared.”

This interchange project is part of the DOTD’s I-10 widening project from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

Mayor Collette said when the work first began at this interchange, it was confusing for drivers and there were back-ups. Now he says that two state troopers are out here every afternoon which has made things a lot better.

“Sometimes you had to wait up to 20 minutes. It’s not like that anymore,” Collette explained. “It’s much, much better so I commend the public for their understanding on that part.”

The DOTD removed the traffic light at LA-347 and LA-352.

Collette said the project should help tourism in town, but still has concerns about flooding.

“Will it be better? Will it be worse? Nobody can really answer that,” he said. “We do have major flooding problems here. Every big, big rain, people are passing in a foot and a half of water right here.”

Edona Borel works at the Henderson Travel Plaza right off the interstate. She said the road construction has hurt their business.

“All our sales have gone down,” Borel said. “Gas sales going down. A lot of people can’t even get into the store because of construction.”

She hopes business picks up and improves once the project is done.

“We’re just hoping for the best. Hopefully some good comes out of this once they get done,” she said.

Work at the Henderson exit began last summer. It is a part of the $56 million phase that will widen I-10 from Henderson to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The DOTD hopes to complete this phase by fall 2019.