New restraining tool under consideration by Lafayette Police

A new restraining tool is being marketed to Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard as non-lethal and potentially painless.

The Bola Wrap 100 is a non-lethal tool that doesn’t rely on pain to subdue suspects, thereby helping to de-escalate encounters with noncompliant or mentally ill people before a situation gets violent.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas said the eight foot bola style Kevlar tether has the capacity to entangle an individual at a range of 10 to 25 feet.

A full roll out will take place Thursday at Police Headquarters.

If approved, all police officers would be adding the new tool to their holsters.

“The Lafayette Police Department is continuing to keep our officers educated on safe alternatives when dealing with individuals with mental illness. This device is designed to provide an officer with another tool to control subjects in situations of a mental health crisis.” Dugas said.