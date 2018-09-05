New restaurant to open in downtown Lafayette's Filling Station location

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New business is coming to the Filling Station in downtown Lafayette.

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant is anticipated to open this fall at Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue.

An original restaurant concept by Chef Jeremy Conner, Stephen Verret and Adam Loftin will create an experience through the cuisine of South Louisiana’s culture.

"The building is nostalgic to many within Acadiana. We want to glean from their success, and create a memorable experience that speaks to the nostalgia but in a modern way," said Conner. "Our goal is to offer to the previous restaurant’s fans and their families a brand new, enlivened experience that extends that sense of place while creating something new and beautiful.”

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Spoonbill guests can expect to see chefs preparing dishes in the open kitchen and bartenders making uniquely crafted cocktails at the large curved bar, its owners said.

"The plan is to make the restaurant feel whole. We want guests to feel immersed in the experience. When we first began working on this project, we knew that we wanted to foster an atmosphere that creates a truly natural experience for all," said Verret. "The menu that Chef Jeremy Conner is putting together will speak to his truly diverse, incredible skill set."

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant is expected to open this fall with a food menu, beverage program and "vibe that speaks to the adventurers, explorers and all lovers of good times."

For more information about Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant, visit spoonbillrestaurant.com.