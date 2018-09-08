New restaurant brings high hopes to Downtown Lafayette Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - It's Friday night and some people could be heading to Downtown Lafayette for a night on the town, dining and dancing.

Now there's a new restaurant coming to the Old Filling Station this Fall, and some are optimistic that this will ignite development in the area.

It's out with the old...

"The old business that occupied it, stayed there for quite a while. It was called the filling station, kind of a nickname for the old Conoco Station," said Miles Matt, Chairman of the Lafayette Downtown Development Authority.

And in with the new....

"It's called 'Spoonbill Watering Hole and Restaurant,'" said Adam Loftin, a Managing Partner at Spoonbill.

A ew restaurant opening from Chef Jeremy Conner, Stephen Verret and Adam Loftin.

"It's going to be a whole new experience, but definitely a play on the same kind of aspects that made it special before," said Loftin.

Down the street at Rock N' Bowl and The Sainte Marie, C.E.O. Johnny Blancher and his crew just moved to downtown in July.

"The response has been overly positive," he said.

Blancher says with the addition of Spoonbill and different restaurants in the area, it's becoming a place where everyone can come and satisfy their cravings.

"There's been a lot of other people making investments in Downtown, and I think it's here to stay," said Blancher.

Officials with the Downtown Development Authority say that with the addition of more restaurants and businesses, other people will notice, and will want to bring their business into Downtown.

"We're extremely pleased that outsiders of Lafayette such as the proprietors of Dat Dog and Rock N' Bowl, can see some economic opportunities in town. And that boosts them, as well as the existing businesses," he said.

Spoonbill is set to open sometime this Fall.

If you're interested in brining a business or restaurant to Downtown Lafayette, you can contact LEDA, DDA, or OneAcadiana.

