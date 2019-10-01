New radios estimated to save the New Iberia Police Department $8,000

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The New Iberia Police Department is just over a year old, and although the department is fairly new, Cpt. John Babin says they have outdated equipment.

“We are in desperate need of equipment,” Babin said.

When the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department downsized last year, they had extra vehicle radios, and they recently donated those radios to the police department.

These radios are used to improve communication between patrolling officers.

“These radios are incapable of being encrypted, which means the public cannot scan or listen to our information going across the airwaves,” Maj. Wendell Raborn with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department said.

The radios could also speed up response times, as trees and power lines often interfere with broadcasting signals.

“These radios are stronger than what [officers] carry on their side on their portable radios, so it helps them. Safety-wise, if they are in a bad area, their signal can get out and let people know they need help,” Raborn said.

In addition, the radios will help save money. Raborn and Babin estimate the new radios will save the police department nearly $8,000.

“Now that we won’t have to spend money on purchasing these base radios, we will be able to put the money to something else that would be useful for us,” Babin said.

The New Iberia Police Department plans to install these radios in the next few weeks.