New prescription drug drop box available in police station lobby

A new drug collection box is now available in the lobby at the Morgan City Police Department.

According to Sheriff Scott Anslum, the drop box program is designed to be a safe and legal way to dispose of unneeded or outdated medications.

This drop box accepts almost all unwanted prescription drugs.

Medications in standard containers and loose medication in plastic bags can be deposited in the box as well as liquid medications, which need to be in secure containers and placed in a plastic bag before being dropped in the box.

All of the prescription drugs placed in the box will be legally and safely disposed, Anslum said.

Syringes cannot be placed in the drop box under any circumstances, Anslum said.