New partnership to improve hundreds of local bus stops

McDonald's announced its partnership with Councilwoman Liz Hebert's "Adopt a Stop" program. It took place at the store's grand re-opening and ribbon cutting on North University.

It's been over a decade since there was a McDonald's on North University. With the grand re-opening comes a new partnership that will improve hundreds of bus stops in the community.

"We have over 650 bus stops that need covered shelters in Lafayette. Som, don't even have a bench at the stop," said Hebert, Lafayette District 8 councilwoman. She launched her "Adopt the Stop" program just two years ago.

"When I would really take notice of the people standing out in the rain, in the heat and the sun, without any kind cover, to cover them while they're waiting on the bus," said Hebert.

At the re-opening of the McDonald's on University, was an announcement of its participation with the campaign. "It just fell right in line with what we do and our ability to advertise in the community," said McDonald's owner and operator Chris Krampe.

He and his company pledged to adopt many stops, including one just down the road from the new store. "A lot of our employees use the bus, so it's something they're going to see everyday and we're hoping everyone who uses it sees it," he said.

Donors have already pledged to cover 21 bus stops in the region. "It provides cover, seats, shelter, light to improve safety as well as a trash can to improve any kind of litter,' said Hebert.

The Lafayette Consolidated Government will continue to fund 11 stops a year as normal.

"I wanted to make sure this is a project that will live on past my time on the council," Hebert added.

With support from public private partnerships like McDonald's, two years have already been eliminated from the projected completion date. McDonald's adopted a total of three bus stops in the parish.

Anyone who decides to "Adopt a Stop" will become a donor through the Community Foundation of Acadiana. All donations are tax deductible.