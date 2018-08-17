New Orleans opera singer describes Aretha Franklin's profound impact Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

By: Thanh Truong

NEW ORLEANS - It's not hard to think of an Aretha Franklin song. What may be harder, is picking your favorite song by Franklin. For Givonna Joseph, one her favorites is Franklin's 1967 hit "Do right woman, do right man."

"Even though it's about a relationship, there's parts in it where she refutes James Brown's, it's a man's world, I love that," said Joseph.

As a little girl growing up in the Gert Town neighborhood of New Orleans, Joseph remembers the first time she heard Franklin's undeniable voice on a record player.

"Her voice was the kind of voice that 2,3 notes in you had chills everywhere. I mean there was an indication of greatness," Joseph said.

Like Franklin, Joseph got her start in music singing in church. In the decades that followed, Joseph became an accomplished opera singer. It's why she's a familiar face at the Marigny Opera House. On this particular day, we met with Joseph at the Marigny Opera House as the set of Vieux Carré by the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans was being assembled. Joseph eventually co-founded OperaCreole, a non-profit dedicated to researching and performing lost works from composers of African descent. With colleagues like pianist Ronald Joseph, they're injecting diversity into the performing arts. Whether it's opera or R&B, Joseph says Franklin could sing it all.

"She did cover for Luciano Pavarotti when he couldn't make it to one of the awards shows. He was supposed to sing "Nessun Dorma". And she sang "Nessun Dorma" in her own way, and it was awesome," said Joseph.

There's debate if Franklin's 1971 cover of "Bridge over troubled water" was better than the Simon & Garfunkel original. But on this day, when the world lost a legend, Joseph dedicates the song to the queen of soul.