New Library coming to Northeast part of Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – A new library appears to finally be coming to the Northeast portion of Lafayette Parish.

In a 7 to 1 vote Tuesday evening, the City-Parish Council voted to use $12 million in library reserve funds, for a new regional library on the North side of the Parish, and to fund an expansion at the North Regional Library in Carencro .

City-Parish Councilman Kenneth Boudreaux has been fighting for this to happen for years and is breathing a sigh of relief.

“Great. Another step closer for the citizens for that community. The benefits that this is going to bring is amazing, “ said Boudreaux , Councilman for District 4.

Lafayette Parish currently has 9 library locations.

That includes the Main Library in Downtown Lafayette and 4 regional libraries.

“This just moves it forward to the FW ’20 budget, to this year’s budget, by an amendment for this ordinance, that Councilman Boudreaux and Castille sponsored tonight, “ said Andrew Duhon , Library Board of Control Vice President.

This would be the first library to the east of I – 49.



Boudreaux has been requesting an accessible library location for that community.

“Kids being able to use their ‘AR’ obligations, adults being able to apply for jobs, meeting room space. And just that investment in that community and what it’s going to do for properties and residential life, quantity of life overall, “ said Boudreaux .

“This is not just a wish and a prayer now, this is real money being appropriated for a real library, “ said Duhon .

The one thing up in the air now, is when this huge project would be complete.

“I mean, I think even to fast track, 3 years before the library would even get up and running, 4 years, “ said Duhon .

“I think that some people take the safe route, but 3 years would be unacceptable. It is not necessary to take 3 years to get something done under construction, for something people have been waiting for 30 years, “ said Boudreaux .

The Public Library’s fund balance for this year totaled $26 million.



If you recall, the Council recently approved rededicating $10 million dollars for roads, bridges and drainage. Along with money for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Voters will decide on that rededication of funds this Fall.

The money for the new library and renovations would come from some of that excess surplus money.

Potential locations have been identified, and Councilman Boudreaux is hopeful a final decision is made by the end of this year.

