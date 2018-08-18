New KFC in Jennings opens next week, will give away free chicken for a year to 50 customers

JENNINGS, LA (KPLC) - A new KFC located at 1498 Elton Road in Jennings is scheduled to open its doors on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

On Wednesday, August 22, 2018 it will host a grand opening celebration featuring a "free chicken for a year" coupon giveaway to the first 50 customers.

South Louisiana Market Coach for KSP Foods, Masi Carter says, "Our restaurant staff has been preparing diligently for the store opening, and we look forward to welcoming the community to our new restaurant next week."

The new restaurant will feature a tribute to KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders showcasing photos of his travels around the world and his encounters with other celebrities.