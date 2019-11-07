New Iberia woman in running to be the next “Roxie” on Broadway

Vote for Kate!

Kate Gulotta is in the running to be the next “Roxie” on Broadway but needs Acadiana’s help.

Kate is auditioning for the musical “Chicago”, but needs you to vote for her. The above video is her small audition for the producers and directors. She tells KLFY News the top 3 girls will be determined by public vote. The three girls with the most votes when it closes on Friday will be flown to New York City for an in person audition with the musical’s directors and producers.

Here’s a link to cast your vote for the New Iberia native!

Good luck Kate, we can’t wait to see you be the next “Roxie”.