NEW IBERIA: Wednesday night shooting leaves one dead

Iberia Parish Deputies were called to the 3500 block of Olivier Rd., Wednesday shortly before 6:30 p.m., in regard to a shooting, that left one man dead.

At the scene, deputies were directed by a large group of people in the driveway of a home, to an individual laying on the ground.

The individual was 22-year-old Noah Olivier, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies gave emergency first aid but were unable to save him.

Olivier was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Deputies found a person of interest at the scene.

The case is currently under investigation. Anyone with information can call Iberia Crime Stoppers at 369-TIPS.