Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New Iberia uses emergency funds to upgrade computer system after being hit by cyberattack

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- During a New Iberia City Council meeting last week, the city’s computer systems suddenly shut down.

The council would learn that they too had been a victim of a cyberattack that left 10 percent of government servers down statewide last week.

“Everything was shut down. We couldn’t do anything. It was panic mode, really,” New Iberia Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle said.

Doerle said while the servers were down, city business was stalled.

“Everything is computers with us: work orders, taxes, everything. So we were down. We couldn’t do anything,” Doerle said.

When the city’s computer system first went down, Doerle said the council thought the network had simply malfunctioned.

“We were having some issues. We’ve got some old equipment, computers and things and hardware,” Doerle said.

When city government found out it was actually a cyberattack, they decided it was time to upgrade the old computer systems in case of a future attack.

“We have some emergency funds that we use for hurricanes and luckily, legally, we could use those funds for this because it was an emergency,” Doerle said.

Doerle said the city is using $75,000 from an emergency fund account, but the city council plans to put money back into the account for future emergencies.

Councilman Doerle says luckily, the city did not lose any information in the cyber attack.

New Iberia’s computer system is back up and running now. It is unknown when the upgrade will be completely finished.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

61°F Broken Clouds Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Some clouds. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories