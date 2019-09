New Iberia residents gathered tonight to discuss the issues surrounding District five including blighted properties.

The community watch meeting was held at the Masonic Auditorium.

It was an opportunity for residents and community leaders to brainstorm ideas on how to combat blight in the city.

New Iberia has about 500 adjudicated properties.

Around 159 are sellable while, there’s 138 that can’t be sold for another one to five years.