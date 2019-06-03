New Iberia registered sex offender arrested on 25 counts of child pornography possession

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (New Iberia Police Department)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A 38-year-old man is facing 25 counts of child pornography possession after images were allegedly found on his cell phone.

On May 30, 2019, during an unrelated investigation by the New Iberia Police Department, detectives reportedly found the photos in Lance Robert Lemaire's possession.

Furthermore, it was discovered that Lemaire is a registered sex offender, police said.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. Lemaire is being held on a $250,000 bond.

