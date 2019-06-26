New Iberia Police: Fight between neighbors leaves one woman shot

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A warrant was filed and granted for the arrest of Daeshia Meeks for the charge of Aggravated Second Degree Battery. She was arrested and booked onto IPJ.

ORIGINAL STORY: One woman was wounded in what appears to be an early morning argument between neighbors, authorities said.

According to the New Iberia Police Department, officers responded to shots fired in the 1300 block of Twenty Arpent Road shortly before 3 a.m.

When they arrived, investigators found a woman shot, “which occurred during an altercation with another female,” NIPD Captain John Babin said.

NIPD Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation. The victim was taken to a local hospital and released.

As of this time no one has been charged in this incident, but a suspect has been taken in for questioning.

This case is still open pending further investigation, Babin said.