New Iberia Police conducting Sobriety Checkpoint this weekend

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) - The New Iberia Police Department will be on the lookout for intoxicated drivers this weekend.

They are working to eliminate drunk driving in the city.

On Saturday, between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m., officers will be conducting an OWI checkpoint somewhere within the incorporated limits of New Iberia.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to target impaired drivers under the influence of alcohol or any other dangerous substance.

Captain John Babin says that officers working the checkpoint will respond with zero tolerance to any driver found to be under the influence.

The Police Department is asking that you designate a driver any time you intend drink, and not doing so could result in fines or serious jail time.

