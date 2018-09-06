Local

New Iberia PD: Stop kidnapping rumors

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 04:36 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 04:46 PM CDT

Rumors of men attempting to abduct women and children from shopping areas have been circulating on social media.

Local authorities, namely the New Iberia Police Department, said there has been no proof of such claims. The department is asking the public to be wary of such rumors and avoid spreading them:

