New Iberia PD: Stop kidnapping rumors
Rumors of men attempting to abduct women and children from shopping areas have been circulating on social media.
Local authorities, namely the New Iberia Police Department, said there has been no proof of such claims. The department is asking the public to be wary of such rumors and avoid spreading them:
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Key details from hacking complaint against North Korean
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
- A year in, Uber CEO works to rebuild company's reputation
- St. Martin Parish School Board terminates superintendent's contract
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.