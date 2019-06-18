New Iberia PD obtain video of shooting suspect

New Iberia police are searching for a suspect connected to a shooting.

The crime occurred in July 2018 in the 900 block of South Corinne Street.

Investigators were able to obtain video footage of the suspect and need your help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or the Crimestoppers TIPS Line at (337) 369-TIPS (8477).

