New Iberia officers searching for attempted murder suspect

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Investigators with the New Iberia Police Department Major Crime Unit have obtained an arrest warrant for Tyron Desean Chevalier on the charges of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

He is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 27,2019 near the intersection of Mississippi Street and Cletus Street.

Anyone with information on the location of Tyron Desean Chevalier or this shooting can contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

