New Iberia mayor has big plans for over 500 adjudicated properties

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt is taking steps to deal with over 500 adjudicated properties.

Mayor DeCourt plans to demolish the buildings that have safety hazards and renovate properties that can be saved.

The mayor says he doesn’t want to just destroy all of the neglected properties. His main goal is to save as many homes as he can and get them back into ownership.

“What I’m trying to do is get this city out of the grass-cutting business and get these neighborhoods where the good people who live there are no longer affected, and we can start getting some new citizens,” Mayor DeCourt said.

The mayor’s plans to end blight have been effective so far. Over 100 blighted properties have been renovated and put up for sale.