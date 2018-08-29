Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: St. Mary Sheriff's Office

A New Iberia man is behind bars on possession of stolen property.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s office says they arrested 35-year old Dustin Frederick. Deputies arrested him after a brief chase. He and another person were found to be riding with bandanas covering their faces. Authorities say thefts in the Baldwin area have been committed by suspects riding on 4 wheelers.

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives along with deputies from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, found additional stolen property at Fredricks’ residence. The investigation is related to theft investigations in the Baldwin area. Additional arrests are expected.