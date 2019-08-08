New Iberia is turning to winter wonderland for Lifetime channel movie

Producer Daniel Lewis and unit production manager Sean O’Regan put the final touches on one of the Christmas scenes in New Iberia. (Photo: Victoria Dodge)

(Daily Advertiser)- Don’t be alarmed if you see Christmas decorations in New Iberia this month. Lifetime channel is filming a Christmas movie and they want you and your boat in it.

A movie for the Lifetime channel will begin filming Aug. 12 and end Aug. 31. The whirlwind movie will feature things like local restaurants to a sugar cane festival.

Although the film does not have a title yet, the theme is “Christmas on the River.” Producer Daniel Lewis, with Active Entertainment, wanted to name the movie set in New Iberia “Christmas on the Bayou,” but that name is already taken by one of the first films Lewis worked on.

Actress and country singer Jana Kramer is the lead actress, and lead actor is Percy Daggs III, known for his role in “Veronica Mars.”

Another major character is Barry Bostwick, who plays an important part of the multi-generational love story in the New Iberia movie

The plot involves a young woman, Kramer, who returns home to New Iberia from Boston for the 50th anniversary of the Sugar Cane Christmas Festival. All of the former Mr. and Mrs. Christmases return for the festival and “a lot happens, maybe falling in love with some old flames. You never know,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he has a goal of keeping the movie authentic to New Iberia. He is keeping the name of the town and businesses in the movie.

