New Iberia drug raid lands one in jail

A drug raid in New Iberia lands one person in jail.

NIPD Narcotics Agents executed a Search Warrant on a home in the 500 Block of Verna Lane. During the search of the home, police say they found marijuana, Xanax, Tramadol, and Oxycodone.  Police say they also found a stolen AR-15 Rifle.

Police arrested 24-year old Jalynn J. Archangel.  He faces multiple drug and firearm charges.

