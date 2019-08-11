New Iberia City Marshal candidate arrested Friday

NEW IBERIA, La.- On Friday night, Mike “Bomba” Lopez, a New Iberia City Marshal candidate, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, according to a New Iberia Police Department spokesperson, John Babin.

Lopez was arrested for the DUI charge and then bonded out of jail.

No other information is available at this time.

Lopez had qualified on Wednesday, as one of the four candidates running for the New Iberia City Court City Marshal position. The election for City Marshal is scheduled for October 12.