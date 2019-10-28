New Iberia City Council plans to tear down nearly 14 blighted properties

The New Iberia City Council plans to demolish nearly 14 blighted properties in the city.

Some property owners were unhappy to learn that their buildings would be destroyed, but neighbors say they want the properties to come down.

“It should have been down a long time ago. Once the city came out here and inspected the house and it wouldn’t pass inspection, they should have went on and given him a letter that said, ‘you need to either tear it down or board it up,'” Dana Bowser, a neighbor of one of the blighted properties, said.

Bowser says his neighbor’s property is crawling with snakes.

He says it’s so dangerous that he doesn’t let his grandchildren come to his house and play anymore.

“People on drugs go in these abandoned houses, and some go there and sleep,” Bowser said.

Bowser says he has been asking the city to tear the property down for five years.

“I been standing on the city to get them to tear those houses down because [the owner] is not fixing them. He’s just letting them go down and depreciate,” Bowser added.