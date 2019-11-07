Breaking News
Water system down in the entire city of Ville Platte
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump speaks at rally in Monroe Live and replay newscasts

New Iberia City Council passes railroad resolution

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The New Iberia City Council is urging the state to fulfill their promise to improve railroad crossings in the city.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to send a resolution to state officials.

The resolution is urging DOTD to move the city’s railroad crossing project up on their priority list.

The project will add crossing arms and lights to seven railroad crossings in New Iberia.

“We need the citizens to call their delegations. Push our safety measures up on the list on these arms and lights at Iberia, Weeks, Julia, Providence, French. Let’s get them all up,” Councilman David Broussard said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening. Fog developing late. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
61°F Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories