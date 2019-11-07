New Iberia City Council passes railroad resolution

The New Iberia City Council is urging the state to fulfill their promise to improve railroad crossings in the city.

The council voted unanimously Tuesday night to send a resolution to state officials.

The resolution is urging DOTD to move the city’s railroad crossing project up on their priority list.

The project will add crossing arms and lights to seven railroad crossings in New Iberia.

“We need the citizens to call their delegations. Push our safety measures up on the list on these arms and lights at Iberia, Weeks, Julia, Providence, French. Let’s get them all up,” Councilman David Broussard said.