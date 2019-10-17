New Iberia City Council asks DOTD to move railroad crossing improvements up on priority list

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Three million dollars in state funds are being allocated to improve railroad crossings in New Iberia.

That money will be used to add crossings arms and flashing lights to railroad crossings on Julia, Iberia, French, Providence and Weeks streets.

“For 90 years, we haven’t had arms and lights at these crossings. It’s about time we have safety for the citizens of New Iberia,” New Iberia City Councilman David Broussard said.

Broussard said the state dedicated the money to New Iberia but added that the projects still need to be funded and carried out.

“We have state numbers, but that doesn’t mean a thing at all unless we get the funds to back up those state numbers,” Broussard said.

The projects are on a priority list for the Department of Transportation and Development, but the New Iberia City Council is asking the DOTD to move the railroad crossing projects forward with the highest priority level possible on the list.

“We’re just on a list. They have other projects all over the state that get pushed above our list. We’re important too in New Iberia,” Broussard said.

Councilman Broussard is asking residents to call their state representatives and senator and voice their support for the improvements.