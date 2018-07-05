New downtown brewery looks to craft beer in a fun, relaxing environment

Its amazing how many breweries are popping up all across Louisiana.

There were 15, four years ago, only 8 in 2011 and currently there are 34, with 15 more in the works.

One of those is Sawbriar Brewery which is in the process of construction. KLFY News 10 Anchor Jeff Horchak caught up with the owners to find out more on the progress.

Its a story you will see only on 10.

The future home of Sawbriar Brewery is currently being constructed in an old warehouse off of 124 South Buchanan Street in downtown Lafayette.

Husband and wife owners John and Jessica Paul strategically picked this specific spot to open their brewery.

John showing brew room with boilers.

When it comes to hiring they will start small and work their way up as the business grows.

“Targeting to hire 9 people first year and then more as we expand.”

You can donate to the brewery by going to their website and get a name put on one of the toilets that will be installed.

The Paul’s goal for the brewery is to help invigorate the overall economy of Lafayette.

“This ads huge direct impact to the local economy, stimulates the neighborhood and improves the overall life of a city.”

Reporting in Lafayette, Jeff Horchak, KLFY News 10

anchor close

the pauls hope to have the grand opening of sawbriar brewery in early fall.

