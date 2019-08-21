New details on woman’s body found in St. Landry Parish, foul play suspected

A woman’s body was found in this shirt on Aug. 18 in St. Landry Parish. (SLPSO)

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY)- The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has released new details on an investigation into a woman’s body found on Aug. 18 in the Washington area.

According to SLPSO spokesman Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, the woman is African American in her early to mid-20s, 5’5″ to 5’6″ tall and weighs about 110-115 pounds.

Thibodeaux said foul play is suspected but the no additional details were disclosed.

Cause of death still remains unknown. Detectives are working to identify her. The body was found at about 7 p.m. Sunday in a ditch, 2 1/2 miles North of Washington off of Hwy. 10 in the Beggs area.

“We believe this is not the scene of the crime and her body was brought here,” Thibodeaux told News 10.

“We located a Texas state University graduate school lanyard with a single key on it belonging to the victim,” Thibodeaux said. “Her hair is in braids, perfect teeth, looks to be fit. Preliminary reports show no drugs in her system.”

Anyone with information on this investigation can call 337-948-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous.