New CBD store opens in Broussard

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- A new CBD store is now open in Broussard.

Green Time Wellness is a retail and wholesale business focusing in the area of CBD and other natural wellness products. The owner, Tara Elwell, wants to educate people on the benefits of CBD.

“CBD is in everything or it can be used in everything and ultimately, it cannot be put in a food or beverage so you can’t have gummies and you can’t inhale it,” said Elwell.

Elwell’s father was diagnosed with cancer in November 2018. That’s when she became his caregiver. Elwell gave her father CBD oral capsules and rubbed CBD oil on his feet for comfort.

CBD, in her words, helped with the pain he was suffering.

“The Federal Farm Bill was passed the month after that in December and what that did was it removed hemp and hemp-derived CBD off of the schedule one controlled substance list so in December it was federally legal,” explained Elwell. “However, in Louisiana, it was still not, so I got involved in advocating with a great group that was pushing the legislators in the right direction, and finally on June 6, the governor signed it into law.”

As a former attorney for over 12 years, Elwell says having a legal background is important when dealing with CBD.

“I think that I’ll be able to help people that want to get into the business navigate their way through because the laws are going to continue to change. There’s not enough research out there. The FDA hasn’t really made any rulings. We’re trying to push for answers from the FDA so we know what we can or can’t sell, but right now, we just have to keep it simple,” added Elwell.

Green Time Wellness products range from CBD tinctures, capsules, salve, and even, pet treats. Each batch of their products is tested for safety, CBD strength, and presence of THC. All of their products contain 0% THC.

Elwell said, “All mammals have an endocannabinoid system so for some reason CBD knows where to go so for me it knows I need sleep so I go to sleep with it, but some people take it in the morning to alleviate the anxiety. Some people take it for pain. Some people take it for diabetes. Some people take it for COPD. You name it. It’s been used for it.”

Green Time Wellness is open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Green Time Wellness is required by law to have access to lab results for each CBD product. Their products are from an accredited manufacturer in Colorado.