Neighborhoods fight blight in New Iberia

“People get to the point that they just neglect their responsibility regarding their property,” Edwina Bell said.

Bell is a Neighborhood Watch captain in District 5. She has lived in New Iberia for over 60 years.

“We’re experiencing the same problems: blighted properties and high grass,” Bell said.

Lorraine Pounds and her family also live in New Iberia. She believes maintaining properties in the city is important to keep neighborhoods safe, clean and profitable.

“If we don’t keep our properties up, we can’t sell it. And if we don’t do that, who will?” Pounds questioned.

District 5 Councilwoman Sherry Guidry says New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt is doing a great job bringing new developers into the city, but residents have to their part too.

“If we want people to be attracted to our neighborhood and bring jobs and set up shop in our neighborhoods or around it, the borders of it, we have to make our neighborhoods attractive,” Guidry said.

Guidry says in order to do that, the city must come together, and that includes the youth.

“We got the energy. We can go out and cut grass. We can pick up trash,” Emmanuel Guidry, Youth Neighborhood Watch Captain, said.

When properties and empty lots are taken care of, Guidry says the city can use that space to create parks and gardens.

“Do we have all the answers? Absolutely not. But we can actually work together on some solutions on some of the challenges we’re having here internally within neighborhoods,” Guidry said.

New Iberia is holding a city-wide gathering on September 12th to discuss how the city and its residents can work together to create a more beautiful place to live.