Near Record High Temps Today... Heavy Rains Possible Later this Week

Similar to this weekend, temperatures are expected to climb into the mid to upper 90s during the afternoon. The Record High Temperature for this date in Lafayette is 97°. Much of Acadiana will be feeling like the triple digits through the entire afternoon because of the high humidity and hot temps. A pop up shower or storm is possible for the afternoon with rain chances staying low at 20%.



A tropical disturbance in the Bay of Campeche will spread deep moisture northwards towards the U.S. Gulf Coast. Rain chances will increase for Acadiana mid to late this week with the possibility of heavier rains. 3-5" inches of rain is possible with isolated higher amounts from Wednesday through Saturday.

