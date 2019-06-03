National Guard, residents prep for high waters in Krotz Springs Video

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. (KLFY) - The National Guard began to put up barricades around the Krotz Spring Refinary, a chemical plant located right by the Atchafalaya River. They're setting them up to prevent possible flooding for when the Morganza Spillway is opened June 6th.

Aside from the National Guard, locals have also been taking precaution of the rising water.

Vaughn Goudeau has been tracking the river levels in the recent week. From his measurements, he says in the past eight days, the water has gone down about 8ft.

Goudeau says the lower the river gets before the Spillway opens, the more water the river will be able to handle. But despite his high hopes, he'll continue to prepare.

"We'll have to wait and see what happens. Whatever Mother Nature has in store for us in the next 10 days could have a heck of an effect in what happens here," says Goudeau. He adds, "But in my immediate little world right here on the banks of the Atchafalaya River, we're ok right now."

He says until the Spillway opens, all he can do is hope and pray for the best, but prepare for the worst.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now