St. Landry Parish residents are celebrating National Coffee With a Cop Day by treating their law enforcement officers to a cup of joe.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office posted the kind gesture on their Facebook page. this picture on their Facebook page and said,

“Thanks to April Henderson owner of Simply April Hair Salon located at 2051 West Laurel in Eunice for not only participating today but everyday in supporting￼ our law enforcement.

She hosted Sgt. Eliot Bertrand, Det. Lt. James Bergeron, Deptuty Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, and Det. Drake Pousson of the St. Landry SO, Lt. Michael Dunn and K-9 Robin with the Eunice Police Department, and Deputy City Marshal Marcus Bergeron of the Eunice City Marshal’s office with some fresh hot coffee today and every day.”