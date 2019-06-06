Narcotics complaint leads to arrest of Youngsville man

LAFAYETTE La.- Brandon Michael Mosing, 34, of Youngsville was arrested after a complaint reguarding illegal narcotics inside a local motel in the 200 block of NE Evangeline Thruway, on June 4, 2019. Lafayette Police Department Tactical Narcotics Team (TNT) responded to the call. TNT agents found 617.6 grams of crystal meth valued at $123, 400., 248 MDMA pills valued at $7,400., 28.5 grams of marijuana valued at $570., 16.92 grams of suspected heroin valued at $6,700. along with two handguns.

Mosing, was arrested for possession of schedule 1 Marijuana, possession of schedule 1 heroin, possession of schedule 1 MDMA, possession of schedule 2 cocaine, possession of schedule 2 meth, possession of drug paraphilia, monies derived from drug proceeds, possession of firearm in the presence of CDS (2x), prohibition on the possession of firearms by a person against whom a protective order is issued.

He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking.

