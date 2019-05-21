Murder Suicide in Port Barre - 3 dead

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PORT BARRE, La. - Port Barre Police are investigating the deaths of 3 people.

Police say the received a call early Tuesday morning from a man saying he just shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. he say he was at a home in the 100 block of Pawnee Street. Police say the man then told authorties he was going to commit suicide.

Police arrived at the home and found the three bodies.

Police are not releasing the names of the deceased until family members are notified.

